YORK – It was early March when the discussion began regarding whether and how group homes should be allowed in residential areas of the city.
A first hearing on a series of ordinances was held.
Then the conversation stopped, as the COVID-19 situation began.
This past week, the council revived the conversation, scheduling a second public hearing.
While there was conversation, city council members asked that it be tabled so a face-to-face, physical public hearing could be held (with people in attendance) rather than trying to do it remotely and online via Zoom.
“When things regarding this topic started, we had one reading,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “This, tonight, is a public hearing and people can ask questions. We will do our best with this process. The council could choose to pass these ordinances or move on to a third reading.”
“This came to the city’s attention when New Life Place proposed establishing a transitional living facility (for female inmates leaving custody), to be located on Ninth Street. We started looking at the city’s zoning regulations to see if this is an authorized use, in the residential districts. The city’s regulations do not address this,” explained York City Attorney Charles Campbell.
“We looked at how other cities have done this,” Campbell continued. “We discovered that communities have handled them differently – some allow by special use permits, in certain districts, etc. We presented this to the planning commission and the planning commission is recommending that we allow these in the R-2 and R-3 districts and by special use only. We also have an ordinance to allow as permitted in the R-3 if there are six or fewer residents -- and if more, they would need a special use permit.”
“Although this particular facility brought this to our attention, this won’t just apply to them but all those that would be in consideration in the future,” added York City Administrator Joe Frei.
“A request for a special use permit would have to have a hearing before the planning commission, they would make a recommendation and it could be to include conditions,” Campbell said.
“I’m not comfortable with doing this now, if people can’t log into Zoom for it to be open for discussion,” said Councilman Jeff Pieper. “I think we should table this to when we can have a public discussion and also for people out there who can’t hear us.”
“Would those group homes in operation be grandfathered in?” Redfern asked.
Frei said yes, that would be the case.
“Seeing how we’ve already had such a long delay, I see no problem with waiting two more weeks,” said Councilman Matt Wagner, referring to an earlier announcement that the council will be meeting in person for the next meeting, in a venue large enough to provide for social distancing. “And that would allow this to get into the newspaper one more time.”
“It is no question we have challenges bringing this back up tonight,” Redfern said, in reference to having the remote, online meeting via Zoom. “We will need to find a place large enough to accommodate everyone and then we can take a vote.”
“I don’t think this is an emergency, in nature,” Pieper added.
The council agreed to table the second reading and pick the topic back up at the next regular meeting in person.
“We will find a venue for the next meeting and handle it then,” Redfern said.
