YORK – A discussion will be held next week which could revive the idea of having video conferencing capabilities in the local courtrooms – county and district.
This was first discussed several years ago and money has been included in the various affected budgets for this type of project.
If video conferencing capability existed, that would mean that defendants who are in custody in different jurisdictions would not have to be physically transported to the courtroom in York County for certain types of court hearings – with the exceptions being for arraignments and sentencings.
Many times, through the course of a case, there are miscellaneous status hearings, bond reviews and other types of proceedings.
There are also civil case proceedings that could be handled with video conferencing.
If video conferencing would be available, that means the defendants could appear in court via video – they would be able to hear and see all the proceedings and be seen and heard here.
What that ultimately leads to is cost savings all around – in terms of manhours and travel costs accrued when transporting inmates.
When the York County Commissioners convene in regular session next Tuesday morning, they will discuss the matter with the clerk of the District Court, county attorney and sheriff as far as costs and financing.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will discuss selling civil defense inventory that is currently being stored at the city auditorium. Many different kinds of items – dating back decades – have been stored at the city auditorium. The items are property of the county and were initially stored to be used in the event of a mass emergency.
• The board will discuss and act on finalizing the purchase and closing of a property along Division Avenue that will be used to house the county’s aging services offices and the public transportation vehicles. By purchasing this building, the county-owned property which is now used by the aging services will be freed up for another agency to utilize.
• The commissioners are scheduled to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
• The board will give its annual consideration of certifying the county’s highway superintendent.
• The assessor will present the tax roll corrections.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. – it will be held in the York County Courtroom instead of in the previous location in the basement, due to ongoing renovation work.
