YORK – If you are waiting for your new passport to arrive soon, you will be waiting for quite a while.
Not that anyone can really travel much these days anyhow.
This week, the York County District Court office provided information from the U.S. Department of State which says “because of public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Department of State has limited its U.S. passport operations. Our passport agencies are closed to the public and can only serve customers with a qualified life or death emergency and who need a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours.”
The customers can still apply at a passport acceptance facility for routine service only. However, “Passport Services will not be able to meet its usual processing time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.”
Officials say customers should expect significant delays beyond the time period it normally takes to receive their passport and citizenship evidence documents, according to information provided by York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube.
Passport Services stopped offering expedited service on March 19.
