YORK – The York Police Department is investigating a high number of break-ins and attempted break-ins at downtown businesses in York.
They are also asking the public to report suspicious activity and/or provide any information leading to the person or people who might be responsible.
York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said that “over approximately the last five weeks, the police department has been investigating multiple complaints of overnight break-ins and/or attempted break-ins at local downtown businesses. A total of 15 instances have been reported, with five of those being burglaries involving theft of property.”
He said many others resulted in criminal mischief in the form of damage to the properties during the attempted break-ins.
“At this time, we cannot state with certainty that every one of these instances was the effort of the same suspect(s),” Chief Tjaden said, “but the narrow time frame, geography and similarities among many of the calls provides strong evidence this is likely the case.
“The York Police Department is following up on all leads, has interviewed suspects, and is evaluating video evidence,” Chief Tjaden continued. “We have increased our downtown patrol presence, and ask that anyone with any information please contact the York Police Department.”
The police department may be reached at 402-363-2640. Anyone with information about who might be responsible or anyone seeing suspicious activity are asked to call.
