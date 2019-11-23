YORK — Hundreds braved the chill for the annual Downtown Holiday Festival, York’s unofficial herald to the holidays.
A few new features this year included the addition of the second horse-drawn hayrack wagon and a visit from a live reindeer. The hayrack rides were so popular last year that it was decided to add another. Even so, kids and adults alike eagerly waited in a long line for their chance for a ride downtown. Blue River Express gave kiddie train rides down the street.
Kids formed another line across the street and then some to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus their Christmas wishes. The jolly couple stayed out of the nippy wind thanks to York High School vocational studies students. The hut was constructed at YHS last year as a place for Santa and Mrs. Claus’s to hold court. Yorkfest King and Queen Jerome and LeVauna Weismann were on hand to help serve cookies and milk as kids exited the Santa Hut.
There was dancing in the streets, thanks to students of York Dance Center and Kirby’s School of Dance. Song was in the air as the York High School Chamber Singers sang Christmas carols.
The end of the festive evening culminated with the perennial Jolly Ball Drop. Neon bouncing balls were labeled with numbers coinciding with a York business. The winning balls could be redeemed for various prizes.
With another installment of the Downtown Holiday Festival in the books, the holiday season has begun.
