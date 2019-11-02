YORK — Halloween afternoon the streets of York were teeming with little characters in costume, as part of the second-annual York Downtown Trick-or-Treat.
Businesses embraced the event, with over 75 organizations participating, said Hannah Miller, York Chamber of Commerce Marketing & Event Coordinator. Storefronts and sidewalks were decorated with pumpkins, ghosts and other Halloween symbols, welcoming the little ghosts and goblins. Candy and other goodies were handed out.
The event lasted from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Miller said there were trick-or-treaters right away. “Right at 3 p.m. there were people already out and about,” she said. “From about 3:15 to 3:30 there was a string of people.”
Navigating up and down the streets was made safer, thanks to the York College Softball Team. “Twenty-five showed up and controlled traffic,” Miller said. “They did a great job.”
Suggestions and other comments are welcomed by the chamber, Miller said. “We’re taking feedback from businesses and people who participated.”
Miller – and participants young and old – seemed to deem Downtown Trick-or-Treat a success. “We’re definitely doing it again next year,” Miller said.
