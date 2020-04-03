YORK – Due to latest directives and recommendations, the Drive-In Movie event that had been scheduled at the Holthus Convention Center parking lot for Saturday night has been cancelled. York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said the community event will hopefully happen later this spring or in the early summer.
