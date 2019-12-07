YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Offices, arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit Thursday.
According to the state patrol, at approximately 2:40 p.m., the NSP was informed that the Seward County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of a white Infiniti traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Utica. Multiple troopers responded from the York area. Troopers joined the pursuit as the vehicle had exited I-80 at the Waco interchange, traveled north and began traveling westbound on Highway 34 near Waco.
The vehicle then turned south on Highway 81 (at York) and re-entered I-80 at the York interchange and then traveled east.
Law enforcement personnel report that during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 147 miles per hour. The driver then lost control near mile marker 372 (in Seward County) and was stopped by troopers and sheriff’s deputies.
The driver, Samuel Spencer, 22, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was immediately taken into custody. A passenger was also apprehended, but later released. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes.
Spencer was transported to the Seward County Jail. Charges are pending with the Seward County Attorney’s office.
