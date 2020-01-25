LINCOLN — A truck driver died after his semitrailer collided with another on Interstate 80 when both vehicles went out of control on the west side of Lincoln, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Thursday when the drivers lost control of their eastbound trucks in the dicey winter weather. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Tanner Bramman, 25, of Hastings, authorities said. The other driver was identified as Bradley Moss, 49, of Aurora. Moss wasn’t injured, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday morning.
The collision is being investigated.
