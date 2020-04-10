YORK – Money believed to have been used in illegal drug transactions will now be used to purchase equipment upgrades for the York County Sheriff’s Department.
York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie explained to the York County Commissioners this week that funds (approved and cleared by the federal government) that were seized in York County traffic stops have been received by the department and will be used for expensive upgrades.
“This is being funded by drug-related seizures and will not cost the taxpayers,” Captain Gillespie said.
He explained that the money was found during those searches and the money was disclaimed, “which then in turn benefits the York County taxpayers. This is money that is believed to have been drug proceeds.”
And there is still money leftover to be used for other law enforcement expenses.
The cash determined to be drug buy money, when successfully seized, is then distributed in a number of different ways. If it is considered to be a state/local case, 50 percent of the money is distributed to the school districts in the county (where it was seized) and the other 50 percent is distributed to drug funds associated with the different entities involved in the seizure (county, city, state). If it is considered to be a federal case, the distribution depends on the level of involvement of the different law enforcement agencies.
