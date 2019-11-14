YORK – A case against an Illinois man accused of transporting 500 packages of THC wax and shatter has been bound over to District Court.
Jacob J. Conery, 37, of Byron, Ill., waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
He has been formally charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. All three counts are felonies.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he said he saw a Cadillac with obstructed license plates. He also noted in his affidavit that the vehicle was traveling too close to a semi.
A traffic stop was initiated.
The deputy says in his affidavit that the driver was identified as Lucas Nutter and Conery was a passenger.
“Both were shaking, Conery was trying to steady his hand and was so nervous he was stuttering and had difficulty putting sentences together,” the deputy said in his report. “He had difficulty relaying where they were coming from, first stating Nebraska and then Colorado. Due to multiple indicators of criminal activity, I asked for consent to search the vehicle.”
Consent was denied.
Loki, the county’s drug dog, was deployed and the dog alerted to illegal substances in the area of the trunk.
A subsequent probable cause search was conducted and deputies allegedly located a container with six pounds of THC wax and shatter in over 500 separate packages and containers. They also allegedly found 177 grams of high grade marijuana.
