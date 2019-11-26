YORK – An Indiana man who was found guilty of multiple felony-level drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in York County has been sentenced to a term of prison.
Jeremiah Warlick was sentenced on Monday in York County District Court.
In July, 2019, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation just west of the Seward County line. Based on suspicious activity, the deputy asked for consent to search and the occupants (Denarro Clark and his co-defendant Warlick) consented. During that search, deputies found high grade marijuana and a 40-caliber handgun stolen in Illinois under the spare tire, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.
Warlick and Clark represented themselves at the start of this case. They continued to argue that their charges should be dropped because their names are listed in court documents in all capital letters (as is done in records for all defendants) and that is not how they normally write them.
They also argued that they are not “capitalized identities” and they claimed “common law rights.” At one point, they presented arguments for a three-judge trial and asked to go before the Supreme Court.
A bench trial – which is before a judge and not a jury – began. There was testimony by the deputy who arrested them.
Then the court recessed for a lunch break.
But when it came time to resume, neither Warlick nor Clark returned.
The trial continued and Judge James Stecker found them both guilty.
A bench warrant was issued for their arrest because they did not comply with the order to appear in court.
In July of this year, they returned to York County and turned themselves in at the county jail.
During sentencing this week, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis told Judge Stecker, “As you can see, this is a serious situation and he has a clear significant criminal history. That should be considered. He has past violations involving weapons and the state suggests a graduation of sentencing compared to his prior sentences. This defendant shows little regard to the court, this is an extremely serious crime, a straight sentence is appropriate to be comparable to his co-defendant.”
Warlick’s attorney, Jason Troia, said his client “should not get any greater time than Mr. Clark was given. We ask that he not be exposed to any greater sentence than Mr. Clark.”
“I’ve considered all the factors in this case, you have two priors and this was a situation of possession of a firearm and a controlled substance,” Judge Stecker said. “Incarceration is necessary to protect the public.”
Warlick was given the same sentence given earlier to his co-defendant.
He was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years for four felonies, to be served concurrently. He was sentenced on the weapon-related felony to a term of 3-5 years, to be served consecutively.
He was given credit for 159 days already served in the county jail.
