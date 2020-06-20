Come this school year, Dukes fans will be treated to some new features in the York High School gym: state-of-the-art LED scoreboards.
The scoreboards are part of an ongoing project to both enhance and educate. Started two years ago, the digital display push was funded by the Terpstra Foundation. “We are tremendously appreciative of all the support that Mike [Terpstra] has sent to us in different projects and donations,” said Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent. “He sees and knows the vision we have.”
That vision is to offer outlets for different students’ interests, while bringing together students who might not have otherwise interacted. Pre-loaded graphics come with the scoreboards. One graphic, for example, celebrates a three-point shot. “We look at it as a neat opportunity for kids to get involved,” Bartholomew said.
“It gives our students an opportunity to learn,” said Tyler Herman, York High School Assistant Principal/Activities Director. Students will get hands-on learning by managing the displays. Ideally, skills will improve as the school year goes on. “We’re not going to go crazy from the get-go,” Herman said. Even so, Herman said the additions to the YHS experience is already an improvement. “Before it was just the score, fouls – things like that,” Herman said. “We’re excited to showcase them this school year.”
Bartholomew also said the benefits of the funding are twofold, which he kept in mind when coming up with ideas. “My goal was to continue to improve facilities, and to give our students some fun and unique experiences,” he said. “This is just another way we can achieve those two goals.”
The scoreboards also offer sponsorship opportunities, though in the current situation, the school balked at actively pursuing them. “We just feel like right now is not the time,” Bartholomew said. However, any business wishing to utilize the digital displays can still contact Bartholomew or Herman for more information.
