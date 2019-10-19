YORK – Dumpsters are available for residents at a variety of locations in York for Saturday’s city-wide clean-up effort.
York City Administrator Joe Frei said the city offices have been getting a lot of calls as people are putting items for disposal at the ends of their drive-ways and on the curb. He said residents are instead encouraged to take those items to the dumpsters at the following locations:
• The parking lot at the skate park at Harrison Park
• The Miller Park parking lot
• The parking lot at the family aquatic center
• The parking lot at the Blackburn entrance to the Beaver Creek Trail
There will also be a dumpster placed at the parking lot of East Hill Park. Because of the Friday night football game, that dumpster will not be placed there until Saturday morning.
