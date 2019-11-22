Recently the Eagles Club FOE 3996 of York donated $1000 from their pickle card receipts to the York Pride Pack program.
Presenting the check are Roger Magnussen and Duane Eilers, Receiving the check is board member and food coordinator Cyndi Atchison. The Pride Pack program is run through the Elementary School, sending filled Backpacks home on the week-ends.
