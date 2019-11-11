YORK - "We do some shooting. Get shot at some" but "mostly try stay out of trouble."
Those are words written by Army Corporal Darwin Petersen about his 16 months service, too often under the threat of attack, during all-out war in Korea.
Petersen, then a young farmer and Cordova native, was drafted into the military in spring 1951.
"I sowed wheat on Sept. 20," he wrote in his journal of memories. "My last day of farming for awhile. Sept. 21, 1951, 12 of us farm boys left for a tour of Army duty."
When time came to ship out to Korea, Petersen first was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, where he "did nothing for a week."
Then it was, "Time to go to Korea. Went aboard the ship U.S. Victorian to Alaska."
From there it was a two-week, miserable, seasick voyage to Yokohama, Japan. After a layover of two days his group went on to Inchon, Korea, "Where we made a beach landing" in boats "where the front drops on the beach" so soldiers can walk ashore.
On a train ride north from Inchon, Petersen and his fellow troops saw extensive war damage: "Ruined bridges. Warehouses. The floor of the train had a big hole in it.”
Finally he joined the artillery unit to which he was attached as a half-track driver, gunner and ammo handler. The vehicle with out-sized rubber tires up front and tank-type steel tracks at the rear, was fitted out with what he terms "a Quad 4" of four 50-caliber machine guns on a 360-degree rotating manned turret.
The barrels, he said, "got white hot. So hot you didn't have to pull the trigger, they just fired."
The greatest threat to his small unit? That, he said, was the enemy who lay in wait to pick off Americans one by one.
"Snipers ... that was our worst problem," he said with a sigh of remembrance.
For his entire time in harm's way Petersen carried a Model M3 submachine gun chambered in .45 caliber slung over a shoulder. The weapon, universally known as a 'grease gun' by the soldiers who used them, was much cheaper than the iconic Thompson model for the government to provide.
The name came about because the gun had the look of a common, mechanic's grease gun. His, he said, "Took away my hunting." Sixteen months toting a loaded weapon 24 hours a day was enough to last a lifetime. "I never went (hunting) again."
After observing a "shot up" tank limping back from the front lines, his unit was on the move again for one of what was ultimately about a dozen relocations. It was the end of April.
"We get to our new bunker and I don't like it," he wrote. The snow was gone, the thaw was on in earnest and that created a problem.
Burial detail, he said, "Was one of the first experiences I had. I was the youngest" in the unit and often wondered, "Why me?"
Spring warmth, he said, was accompanied by an awful stench. Dead, decaying corpses of enemy soldiers lay nearby.
"It got to stinking awful bad," he said. "So I got a shovel and buried three of them."
Petersen recalls 20 days dug deep in bunkers at Heartbreak Ridge shortly after it happened. The carcasses of American tanks lost at Heartbreak Ridge remained on the battlefield.
Heartbreak Ridge, Petersen wrote in his memoir, was, "Not good. Real touch and go there. Very cold also" at "17 below. We stay 20 days. Almost get blown off this ridge, but happy to leave just before Christmas."
After Heartbreak Ridge, Petersen's tour in Korean began to wind down until he finally boarded a ship for home. This time the cruise was warm, sunny and pleasant. Why not? The destination was home at last.
"When Christmas comes each year," he said, "I sit back and think where I was" that Christmas at war when the season was anything but festive.
Retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1996 following 30 years as a city letter carrier, Petersen and Beverly, his wife of 63 years, remain in York.
Capsulizing his time in Korea, he grinned and admitted, "I was young and foolish. In over my head most of the time."
