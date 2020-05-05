YORK – The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) is marking National Economic Development Week -- this week -- to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in our local community, including stewardship of:
• Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control, high employment, and sustainable growth.
• Policies and programs to provide services such as building highways, managing parks, and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.
• Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development and others.
“The purpose of the YCDC is to promote and encourage quality economic growth in York County. We are very fortunate to have a highly talented, engaged, and passionate economic development team,” stated Jim Ulrich, YCDC’s Board of Directors president. “Lisa, Derek, and Deb work tremendously well with potential businesses and individuals as well as existing business partners, leadership at the cities, villages and county levels, the Henderson/York Chamber, York County Visitors Bureau, our state legislators, Congressional representatives, and state and national economic development agencies. That’s a lot of important relationship building, advocating and networking. Thank you YCDC for all that you do to help make York County a better place to live and work.”
Now in its fifth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies. Over the span of four years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events and other activities. Cities, counties and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events, and informational campaigns online and through social media. The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years.
Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director said “We have celebrated Economic Development Week the past four years. This year, we celebrate economic development week in a revised way than we planned. Like every entity in the county, state and nation, we have changed our focus and what our office looks like. Through this time, I have been 99 percent focused on business retention and community outreach as we navigate how COVID-19 is impacting our county. The great news is that some businesses are still hiring and looking at what the future looks like for growth. Please reach out if you need assistance.”
