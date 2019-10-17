YORK—Did you know John Adams, Millard Fillmore, James Garfield, Grover Cleveland and Lyndon B. Johnson at some point in their lives worked as teachers?
If you didn’t know, chances are you didn’t make it to the York Middle School eighth-graders’ Presidents Fair. From Adams to Wilson, knowing the history of U.S. Presidents is vital, making the Presidents Fair an opportunity for both students and attendees to learn.
York Middle School eighth-grade students got an extra-special chance to both ask questions and find the answers by researching and developing presentations for the YMS Presidents Fair.
The YMS eighth-graders were tasked with researching a U.S. President and creating a presentation about their president. The students then had to present the information they found to the public during the Presidents Fair. Through this, in addition to the significant learning experience about the Presidents themselves, the students were also able to hone their public speaking skills.
The event – open to the public – was a success; not only was it well-attended, but a novel way for the students to research and share their findings.
