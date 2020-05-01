YORK — If technology is the cornerstone of effective online education, relationships are the keystone – without one or both of them, the entire structure falls apart.
York Elementary School fourth grade teacher Audrey Loosvelt and her YES colleagues are striving to build and maintain those positive foundations. “You’re into it [teaching] for the kids,” she said.
Loosvelt said she has always treasured the relationships she has with her young students, but having Zoom sessions instead of a busy classroom has reinforced that.
“I like to be with the kids – giving high-fives, pumping our fists,” Loosvelt said.
Thanks to a Facebook post, Loosvelt found a way to get that personal interaction, while maintaining social distancing: driveway dates. Students’ families can sign up for a slot for Loosvelt to come for a personal visit. She stays in the driveway, sometimes helping the student with concepts, but most of all connecting and chatting.
“My whole goal was to let them know we’re here,” Loosvelt said. “Most kids, we just talk.” Some are chatty, while others are quieter – but still glad to see her. In many ways, Loosvelt’s students are being there for her as well. “The first one I did I started crying,” she said. “It’s just so good to be there with them.”
Loosvelt said a few YES educators have adopted her Facebook driveway discovery, too. Other aspects of the technology cornerstone can prove challenging, though, especially considering the coronavirus-dictated timeline suddenly upending teachers’ plans. Having a screen barrier and an empty classroom can compound existing technological issues, Loosvelt said. “They’re tech savvy in some ways,” she said, but unlike regular-session school, not everyone has a Chromebook. Device compatibility among students has been one struggle. “We weren’t prepared for that part,” Loosvelt said. “Troubleshooting has been a tough part to overcome. The students have really stuck with it and haven’t been afraid to ask questions what to do if they can’t figure it out.”
There was a period of adjustment, which helped teachers get a head start. The first few weeks generally reviewed concepts. “Once we started adding new things it was a new level,” Loosvelt said. “There’s no one learning as many things as me.” Loosvelt said she’s noticed her video lessons improving, and even hopes to utilize some of them with her future fourth-graders. “I’m always trying to find new ways to teach them,” she said, and that there is an abundance of information available to help educators at all levels, whether it be online or tips shared between co-workers.
Loosvelt and her fellow educators are charging through technological barriers, and reaching their students. “This is a fun time of year,” Loosvelt said. “The kids know you, you know the kids.” Even without end-of-the year field trips and other special events, Loosvelt said she hopes her students’ time together -- whether in the classroom, through a screen, or hanging out in a driveway – evokes positive memories for a lifetime.
“I hope that’s what they remember when they think of fourth grade.”
