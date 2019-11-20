YORK – Leila Luft, the director of the York County Emergency Communications Center, says the initial move to the new courthouse addition went well and things are running smoothly.
Luft updated the York County Commissioners about the progress of this ongoing project, during their regular meeting Tuesday.
“As you know, we have already moved two work stations over to the new communications center,” Luft said. “The work began at 7 a.m. that day and ended at 5 p.m., with about 20 technicians working all day. There was also assistance from the sheriff’s department. Everyone worked really hard and the transition pretty much went off without a hitch. It really went well.”
During that day-long move, emergency communications were routed to Seward County so York County’s service would never be interrupted.
While “old” – also known as current – equipment was moved to the new addition, so has some of the new. Luft said the upgrade of the state radio system is continuing and the new equipment will be completely installed as of late this week.
“Yes, we will transition off the old system hopefully this week,” Luft said.
Meanwhile, construction sounds could be heard, in the courthouse, during the county board’s meeting which continues to be held in the county courtroom because of the ongoing renovations inside the courthouse.
The renovation area is where the sheriff’s department is located. That area is being redone – and will also result in the deputies’ former work space being transformed into a new meeting room for the commissioners.
With the renovation, the sheriff’s department is currently working out of the basement of the courthouse.
“I just wanted you to know that the move went without a hitch and things are moving along well,” Luft told the county board members.
The combined communications center is the result of an interlocal agreement between the county and the City of York. While the communications center itself is physically a county property, the communications services are jointly funded by the city and the county.
This project of combining the city’s and county’s 911 dispatch centers was discussed for many years before it became a reality last year, when the project first started.
Since the beginning of this project, there has been discussion and hope that in the future that communications from this new center will also serve other surrounding counties as well, through interlocal agreements and financial sharing.
