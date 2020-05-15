YORK — Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School kindergartners had this year’s graduation festivities brought right to their front yards.
Kindergarten teacher Ashley Wellmann and principal Brad Wellmann traveled door-to-door to each of Emmanuel-Faith’s 13 kindergarten students’ homes, delivering their kindergarten graduation diplomas, specially-made yard signs and an owl graduation balloon. The newly-minted graduates donned their bright blue caps and gowns, and posed for pictures with both family members and their teacher and principal – all while maintaining social distancing.
The unique graduation ceremonies gave the young students a chance to celebrate a year of learning and fun, as well as kick off the next epoch of their education.
