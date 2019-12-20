YORK — Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School kindergarteners filled the hallways of York General’s Willow Brook Assisted Living and other York locations with Christmas cheer.
The littles also went to York General’s the Hearthstone, as well as Hallmark, Wagner’s and several other down-town York businesses.
Kindergarten teacher Ashley Wellmann said she has done this with her students for the past few years. “The reason that I do this with my students every year is to spread the real meaning of Christmas to all people, and what better way to hear the good news than by little people singing it to you?” she said. “I think it is important for all people -- regardless of their age -- to be reminded of the reason for the season.”
Willow Brook Administrator Michelle Broekemeier said that the 12 special little visitors made an impact during their visits. “It lights up their day,” she said. “They were so happy to have the little kids there.”
As they sang across York, the children were met with smiles and appreciative ears.
“It means a lot to have the kids come and sing Christmas songs to us -- and they all sang so well,” said Willow Brook resident Marian Griess.
Wellmann said her students enjoyed the experience, too. “The kids really loved that they were able to bring a lot of smiles on people’s faces, especially when people were not expecting it, like when we were caroling downtown. It really made them feel good that they were able to bring joy and happiness, and showing God’s love to others by just using their voices.”
The children singing also helped spark memories of Christmases past. “It brings back memories of my own children,” said Willow Brook resident JoAnne Bolton.
The kindergarteners sang classic Christmas carols like “Silent Night.” “Away in the Manger” came complete with actions coordinating with the song. “I am amazed at how they know all the words to songs and sing so well,” Bolton said.
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School Principal Brad Wellmann said that making connections with activities like caroling is important for the school’s purpose as a whole. “Since we are part of the York community, it is our duty to serve others in the community; we hope to instill these values in our students at an early age,” he said. “Activities like the kindergartners caroling demonstrate our emotional goal of reflecting the Savior’s love to others.”
“It helps to bring the true meaning of Christmas. It puts everyone in good Christmas spirit,” Willow Brook resident JoAnn Reetz said.
Ashley Wellmann said taking her students caroling teaches the children about the true gift of Christmas. “This is to also remind the students that Christmas isn’t about the presents under the tree, Santa or the yummy treats that they get, but that the greatest gift of all was sent to us thousands of years ago in a lowly manger.”
