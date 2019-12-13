Recently Epworth Village held their annual Heart of the Matter event.
About $26,000 was raised to help children and families in crisis. Also, Kristi Scheele, President of Epworth Village Foundation presented Brittany Schweitzer, director of the Little Jewels Child Care (a part of Epworth Village) a check for $5,000 for playground equipment.
