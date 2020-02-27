YORK – The changing of the guard, two eras of law enforcement in Henderson, were recognized this week when the York County Sheriff’s Department held a coffee/open house to honor newly retired Henderson Police Chief Milan Mierau and the new Henderson Police Chief, John Prussia.
Chief Mierau served the Henderson community in that capacity for 44 years. Also during that time, he was a special deputy for the sheriff’s department, assisting with law enforcement duties in that area of the county. Chief Mierau retired last October.
Chief Prussia has been a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for the past 17 years with many of those years being in charge of the jail. The City of Henderson hired him as their new police chief and he’s been on the job in that capacity for a few weeks now. He, too, will also work as a special deputy for the sheriff’s department per an ongoing interlocal agreement.
Many involved with law enforcement – deputies, police officers, state patrol troopers, emergency dispatchers, court staff – were on hand to wish both men well.
Chief Mierau says retirement has been an adjustment for him.
“For the first time in 44 years, my wife and I realized that we can go places together at night,” Mierau said. “For many years, at night, I’ve always had to be on duty and she has gone everywhere alone.”
Henderson has had a one-person department for many, many years. While the state patrol and sheriff’s department assist when needed, Mierau has had the sole responsibility for his town’s law enforcement for decades.
Chief Mierau says he deeply appreciates the many kind words that have been expressed from Henderson residents, upon his retirement.
“It has really been more than I imagined,” Mierau says.
Mierau has earned it. He notes that most people in Henderson just called him directly – not through dispatch -- if they needed him day or night.
“And every single holiday,” he chuckled. “Things always happen on holidays.”
He says he’s been called about all kinds of things over the years, “from very serious situations to times when someone just needed assistance because their TV remote control wouldn’t work or they needed me to take a picture of the big fish they caught,” he said smiling. “There was that, that’s part of helping the community.”
And then there have been the really, really heavy things – tragedies, murder, serious crimes.
“There’s been the really tough things too,” Mierau said.
Retirement will continue to take some adjustment, but Mierau says he’s been getting together with newly retired Sheriff Dale Radcliff. Radcliff served the county for decades as well – the two meet weekly if they can which Mierau says has been great.
“So far, things are going well,” says the new police chief in town.
Chief Prussia says it was a hard decision to leave the sheriff’s department.
“After 17 years, it is a hard decision to make that change,” Prussia said. “Changing jobs after that length of time is always scary and you wonder what you are getting yourself into. But I’ve had lots of good support from both Chief Mierau and Sheriff Vrbka. And the Henderson community has been very welcoming – every day someone comes up and introduces themselves to me, welcomes me.”
Both Prussia and Mierau said there has always been an excellent working relationship between the Henderson Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department.
“And this is just a continuation of that great relationship,” Chief Prussia added.
“Yes,” Chief Mierau said with a smile. “It’s just time for a change.”
