MILLIGAN – With the cancellation of many school activities this past spring, including the Nebraska FFA State Convention in April, some members of the Exeter-Milligan FFA chapter still had the opportunity to compete.
Jacob Bottom, Sarah Casper and William Yokel completed Agriscience Fair Research projects this year for their agriculture classes. These research projects require students to select a division in which they want to compete and to tackle a problem that the agriculture industry is currently working on. The reports include an introduction, literature review, methods/materials, data analysis, conclusions and opportunities for further research.
The team of Bottom and Casper worked on a research project in collaboration with the USDA Meat and Animal Research Center in Clay Center under Dr. Bryan Woodbury. They worked on developing a method to clean up antibiotics from feedlot runoff lagoons. During their research they were able to visit the feedlot at MARC and look at some of the research that Dr. Woodbury had completed on this. They were then able to pitch their idea to him and Dr. Woodbury was excited to work with them on this project. Casper and Bottom then were able to return to MARC and spend about 10 hours in the lab running the samples through a myriad of testing. Once all this was completed, both were able to analyze their data and complete their report for the state competition. They competed in the Environmental Service division and were deemed the state champions of this division. Their research report was evaluated by two separate panels of judges which scored their research papers. They will forward their paper to the national competition in which it will be evaluated again. If their paper is one of the top 12 in the nation in this category, they will compete this fall at the national competition.
Yokel also worked on a research project this fall in collaboration with several extension agents. He focused his research on the perceptions farmers had on the current trade war between China and the United States on agricultural commodities. He worked with extension agents to disperse a survey that he created to get feedback on this problem. Once all of his digital surveys were completed, he was able to analyze the data and make some inferences on what the data was telling him about farmer perceptions. Yokel competed in the Social Systems division and placed second in the state with his research project.
All three will receive state medals and plaques this summer for their placings at the state competition.
