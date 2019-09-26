Exeter-Milligan High School celebrated Homecoming the week of Sept. 16-20.
The King and Queen were crowned following the Exeter-Miiligan/Friend vs. Thayer Central football game. Homecoming representatives attending the dance on Friday included: (bottom row, from the left) Queen Anna Sluka and King Max Zeleny; ( middle row, from the left) senior class representatives: Nick Hayek, Caitlin Murphy, Ty Underwood, Kayla Geiger, Eli Johnson, Alexis Turrubiates and Ryan Sharp (back row, from the left) Freshman Cade Kresak and Jozie Kanode, Juniors Clint Oldehoeft and Cammie Harrison and Sophomores Kole Svec and Cameran Jansky.
