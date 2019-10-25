EXETER – The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met at the Exeter-Milligan School Community Room on Oct. 15, with 13 members and one guest present.
Nebraska Ambassadors of Music students, from Exeter-Milligan School, Cammie Harrison, Daisy Kanode, and Clint Oldehoeft, spoke of their trip to Europe. They toured England, France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Liechtenstein and Germany. The 280 students from across Nebraska formed a band, played and sang across Europe. The E-M students reported their interest in seeing London, William and Kate’s residence, King Albert’s memorial, the Tower of London, White Cliffs of Dover, Swiss Alps, Dachau Concentration Camp, Saint Mark’s Cathedral, and other interesting places. Daisy and Clint went on to visit Greece where they took a river cruise and swam in the Mediterranean. The students reported seeing and learning a lot.
President Elaine Oldehoeft called the meeting to order and the Club Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were recited. GFWC Nebraska President Louise Zimmerman was welcomed to the meeting.
The minutes were read by Vice President Kathy Due and were approved as corrected. Patty DeMoss, correspondence secretary, reported six cards were sent and read notes from Karen Chapman and Brenda Motis. Bonnie Cudaback gave the treasurer’s report, which was filed for audit. Karen Chapman made a motion to pay all bills, carried, and approved.
Report was given that 36 ladies, including four state officers, attended the District IV Convention hosted by the club. Ten club members attended. Elaine thanked everyone for all the help setting up for the convention, all the good food provided, Patty’s fabulous elephant program, “Walking with the Elephants is a Big Little Business,” and the elephant table decorations. Linda Underwood auctioned off items to raise money for District IV. Another report followed on the club’s annual pie sales at the Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler.
Bonnie made a motion to provide a meal for Living Waters Rescue Mission in York and it was approved. Discussion was held on the upcoming “Christmas Fun For Kids” on Dec. 7, from 9 to noon. State President Louise Zimmerman spoke to the group.
The meeting was adjourned. Cheryl Luzum was the hostess. Cookies were plated to be distributed for “Make A Difference Day” and Bonnie took cookies to the Methodist “Christians In Action” kids.
The next meeting will be held on Nov.19, at 9 a.m., at the home of Sharon Mueller.
