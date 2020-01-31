EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met at the Exeter-Milligan School Community Room on Jan. 21, with 11 members present.
Exeter Mayor Alan Michl presented a program on the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) service in the area. Exeter was at the forefront of establishing an EMT unit, of their volunteer fire department, in 1973. Since that time, there have been many changes to the EMT units. Currently, Exeter has 12 certified EMTs, who read and completed the 1,400-page training manual to pass the proctored test, as well as 160 hours of training. Certification costs $2,500 per student, and the city and county split the cost. Not only has the certification changed over the years, but Exeter has kept pace with the advances in vehicles, technology and battery-powered equipment. Michl highlighted a few devices, including the Jaws of Life tool, which now weighs only 20 pounds; the Lucas chest compression system; and the power cot, which effortlessly lifts 750 pounds. Michl ended by saying Exeter is unique in that there is no separation between volunteer fire and EMT rescue.
Vice-President Kathleen Due called the business meeting to order and Secretary Rebecca Hasty read the minutes of the last two meetings, which were approved as read. Patty DeMoss, correspondence secretary, reported there were no cards sent or received. Bonnie Cudabeck gave the treasurer’s report, which was filed for audit. No bills were presented. Bonnie, with help from past president Karen Chapman, completed the annual club report for 2019 which included completing 54 projects and 1303 volunteer hours.
Discussion followed on the annual Fine Arts competition to be displayed at the school on Feb. 18. Winners will proceed to the district competition on March 18.
Hostesses were Karen and Reba Toothman.
The next meeting of The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club will be held at 9 a.m., at the Exeter-Milligan School Community Room (east doors) on Feb.18.
