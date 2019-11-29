EXETER - Exeter Woman’s Club members met Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at the home of Sharon Mueller.
The club sponsors the annual Girls’ Quiz Bowl, which is held at the Seward Civic Center. Two Exeter-Milligan high school girls, Anna Sluka and Kayla Geiger, who participated in the recent event, gave a presentation about this year’s performance. The girls placed fifth overall in this statewide competition against 16 other schools. Quiz Bowl is an extracurricular activity at E-M schools, and the students can letter in it. Practice is at least once a week. Judy Dinneen told the group, and the girls elaborated upon, another extracurricular project they are currently involved in called History Harvest.
President Elaine Oldehoeft called the meeting to order with 15 members present reciting the Club Collect and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Recording Secretary, Rebecca Hasty, read the minutes of the last meeting and they were approved as corrected. Correspondence Secretary, Patty DeMoss, read four cards received from Chuck Warner, Erma Adamson, Joan Dumpert and Elva McBride, each thanking the group, in their own special way, for the “Make a Difference Day” project, delivering cookies to them celebrating their impact making a difference. Treasurer Bonnie Cudaback gave her report, which was filed for audit. Rebecca made a motion to pay all bills and it carried.
Elaine reported that the group will take food to Living Waters Rescue Mission, in York, on Thursday, Dec. 12, and they will cook and serve it the following day. Rebecca made a motion that any bills associated with preparing the meal, be paid from the treasury, and it carried.
Elaine gave a report on the Dec. 7, 9-noon, Exeter “Christmas Fun for Kids” and the set-up late afternoon the day before. Kathy Due brought a collage she made from pictures of last year’s festival. Fifty-five kids attended in 2018 and more are expected this year. Sharon reported the Christmas Cards arrived and members could pick up their cards, as well as earnings. Bethine Leif noted that they were beautiful Christmas cards.
A discussion was held as to whether anyone wanted to continue making club scrapbooks of the clubs’ activities, as Patty will stop making them at the end of this year. Rebecca made a motion that the group discontinue scrapbooks; it was seconded, and carried. Karen Chapman brought pumpkins for people.
Patty DeMoss gave a presentation of “What the Club Collect Means to Me.”
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the home of Judy Dinneen. Suzanne Johnson made a motion for members to bring items for the Back Pack Program for E-M school; it was seconded and carried.
There being no further business, Kathy made a motion to adjourn; it was seconded and carried.
Hostesses were Sharon, Rebecca, and Peggy Warner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.