YORK – There are a lot of faces on display in downtown York – 112 to be specific.
They are the faces of the graduating seniors in the York High School Class of 2020.
The York Public Works Department has been busy, hanging the banners to honor each and every senior, on the downtown light poles.
While city workers were just getting started Wednesday morning, motorists were already pulling over to park so they could get a good look at the seniors they recognized.
York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said, “the banners were created right here in York at York Printing Company and they are sponsored by Central Valley Ag, York News-Times, Cornerstone Bank, Midwest Bank, Union Bank and Trust, Champion Homes, Agri-Products and Pyramid Tarps.”
Two seniors are showcased, per banner – which Mogul said was done intentionally.
“We want people to get out of their cars and walk the downtown area,” Mogul said. “Another strategy was to hang the banners randomly – as a way to promote walking downtown.”
When the banners come down later on, chamber workers will separate the banners and give them to the seniors for them to keep.
Mogul said they are encouraging everyone to come downtown, walk around, see the banners, take photographs and upload them using #yorkbannerwalk.
The Chamber is encouraging downtown businesses to promote items or specials they are offering during this season as well.
“Even though graduation is delayed, friends and family still want to honor the graduates,” Mogul said.
And so does the York community.
