YORK – Craig Cunningham, 50, of Fairmont, has been charged with 15 counts of felony first degree forgery in York County.
Court documents indicate that Cunningham was living in York at the time of the alleged offenses.
Court documents do not indicate who the alleged victims were or what Cunningham’s alleged offenses entailed, as he was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.
In the complaint filed against him, each count says he had “the intent to deceive when he falsely completed/made/endorsed a written instrument as part of an issue of money, stamps, securities or other valuable instruments issued by a government agency.”
Each count is a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison, two years of post-release supervision and/or a $25,000 fine, upon conviction.
Cunningham waived his preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
