YORK -- Faith LWML met Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., at Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with 10 members present.
Cheri Luebbe opened the evening meeting with a devotion entitled “What can God do with fifty-seven cents?” which reminded all of the importance of mite offerings and good stewardship to church. Deb Stamm then led a Bible study entitled “We Begin Anew, God cleanses us from our sins and makes us new again.”
Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was also reviewed and approved. Cloths for communion were discussed, and two members will take care of what is needed. Deb Tonniges gave an update of the kitchen remodel plan that will start soon. The 2020 LWML calendar book of plans was reviewed. During 2019, Sharon Brackhan sent 33 birthday cards to members who are 80-plus years old. The Happy Birthday song was sung to Lois Smith for her January birthday. Deb Stamm was hostess for the evening.
(0) comments
