YORK — Faith LWML met Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., at Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with 11 members present.
Cheri Luebbe began the meeting with a devotion entitled “Abounding in Love” which reminded all that “we can and should actively show love by random acts of kindness, praying for others and more.” Deb Stamm then led a Bible study entitled “The Pharaoh’s Daughter.”
Deb Stamm started the business meeting. Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was also reviewed and approved. It was reported that two funeral lunches were served in the past month. Betty Renken reported on cards sent and one baptism banner was made for an upcoming baptism. Jan Uffelman mentioned visits she had made. Sharon Brackhan reported that three boxes of quilts, three boxes of hygiene kits and four mats were delivered to OGT at the end of January.
The league will serve the Lenten meal on March 18, serving spaghetti casserole, bread, salad and dessert. The offering from the meal will go toward district mite offerings.
The spring workshop will be held at St. John’s Waco on March 22. The servant event will be to prepare Christmas boxes for OGT. It was approved to send $120 to the district to pay costs associated with Quarterlies.
The “Happy Birthday” song was sung to Sharon Brackhan and Anita Wochner for their February birthdays.
Cheri Luebbe was hostess for the evening.
