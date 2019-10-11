YORK -- Faith LWML met Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., at Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with 11 members present.
Deb Stamm opened the evening meeting with a Bible study entitled, “God’s Time.”
Minutes from the prior meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was read and approved.
Jan Uffelman shared an update from the bereavement committee.
Sharon Brackhan reported that the Human Care Committee will deliver quilts to Orphan Grain Train tomorrow.
Deb Stamm shared that the fall rally will be at St. Paul’s Utica on Oct. 20. It will be Faith’s turn to host this next year, and the date of Oct. 4 was selected.
Jan Uffelman asked for helpers for Meals on Wheels delivery the second half of October.
It was moved and seconded to give Pastor Trampe a monetary going away gift from the group.
The school choir will present their Christmas program at Faith fellowship hall on Dec. 5, and the group will serve lunch afterwards. Each member will provide cookies for that as well as for plates for congregational shut-ins.
Officers for 2020 will remain the same as for 2019.
Cheri Luebbe served as hostess for the evening.
