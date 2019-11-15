YORK -- Faith LWML met Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Faith Lutheran fellowship hall with seven members and one guest present.
Deb Stamm and Cheri Luebbe opened the evening meeting with a Bible study entitled, “Contem’plate.” Those in attendance were reminded to “view what’s on our plates, whether too much or too little and keep a well-balanced diet for body and soul. We also are to count our blessings with Thanksgiving and Thanks’living.” Minutes from the prior meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was read and approved.
Deb Stamm will purchase a poinsettia from the LWML for the sanctuary in December.
The group will be serving snacks for the Emmanuel-Faith youth choir concert at Faith on Dec. 5. Each member is asked to provide three dozen cookies for this as well as for preparing plates for congregational shut-ins. Members should arrive at 6 p.m., that evening.
Anita Wochner was welcomed as a new member. Monetary Christmas gift amounts were discussed for mission and ministry and the final amounts were approved by the members.
June Klute served as hostess for the evening.
