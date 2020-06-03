YORK — Tanya Crawford has been promoted to Extension Educator specializing in 4-H Youth Development, replacing the recently-vacated position held by Megan Burda.
Prior to her promotion, Crawford had been the York County Nebraska Extension Assistant since 2016. With this new position, Crawford will be responsible for developing and implementing programming and leadership to the region’s branch of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension’s 4-H and Youth Development Program. Zeroing in, she will be specifically focusing on entrepreneurship and other youth leadership.
Crawford’s responsibilities will also extend into Polk County, but she will remain based in York County. She said that COVID-19 has presented challenges, and will be more notable in adopting her role in Polk County.
So far, she has made do. “The biggest challenge is not being able to meet people face-to-face,” she said. “I enjoy building relationships with youth, colleagues, clients, and stakeholders. It has also been a challenge deliver 4-H programs to youth from your basement.”
Some of her coronavirus adjustments have been helping to develop workshop kits for youth to take home and complete, in lieu of traditional 4-H workshops so loved by York County kids. She has also collaborated to develop a virtual speech and PSA contest.
Colleen and I have been working together a lot on developing workshop kits for youth to pick up and complete at home and we even hosted our first Virtual PSA and speech contest.
During matriculation into the University of Nebraska Lincoln graduate remote program, Crawford also kept busy with her full-time job as Extension Assistant and parent of two boys.
