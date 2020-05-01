YORK -- Blue Valley Community Action and York County Juvenile Support and Diversion Officer Rochelle Geiger partnered to provide 22 families with boxes of food for the long Easter weekend.
Since York Public Schools transitioned to at-home learning, they’ve provided breakfast and lunch to students for pick-up, even on weekends. However, they were unable to do so over the holiday. Geiger is employed by the county attorney’s office but works very closely with the public school systems. The schools let her know that the families she works with wouldn’t be able to get the meals until staff returned after Easter.
“What I do could best be described as social work with low income families. I’m in contact with them for a variety of reasons: poverty, mental health concerns, court issues,” she explained. “When the schools let me know they wouldn’t be able to do meals over the holiday, I knew we had to do something and immediately thought of Elizabeth (King at Blue Valley). I called her and she very graciously said, ‘Yes, I can help you.’”
King is BVCA’s family and community services coordinator in York County. “When Rochelle contacted me about the possibility of joining our resources to help families with food over the long Easter weekend, I welcomed the chance,” she said. “Now more than ever, we need to be open to opportunities to help one another.”
Geiger and daughter, Emily, helped King and BVCA’s Jennifer Harre pack, load and deliver the boxes to families on Friday, April 10.
Geiger said school often provides young people in poverty with structure and support they wouldn’t receive otherwise. The COVID-19 pandemic and learning at home puts an enormous amount of pressure and stress on families who may have been struggling already.
“This is a scary time for kids, who’ve never lived through anything like this before. It’s scary for parents too. Without all of use working together, these families aren’t going to get the help they need to make it through. It’s up to the community,” Geiger said.
In addition to providing meals to these 22 families for Easter, BVCA’s food pantry is available by appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons by calling 402-362-3516.
“The COVID-19 virus has added to the difficulties already faced by many low-income families here in York County,” King said. “I continue to be humbled by the generosity of York County residents. We’ve been blessed by individuals, families and businesses dropping off monetary gifts to help Blue Valley in this time of unforeseen need. It’s our goal to serve our clients as long as possible, observing regulations to keep ourselves and our clients safe. This too will pass and we’ll get to the other side together.”
