YORK – Five families remain to be adopted in this year’s Adopt A Family program.
This program, which is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action is in its 30th year.
Fifteen families were chosen as recipients this year – and there are still some who remain for adoption. The families were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.
This is an opportunity for families, individuals, couples, organizations, businesses, etc., to provide things at Christmas for families with children that they wouldn’t otherwise have.
Each family put together a wish list – those lists were already published in the News-Times. They can be seen online at yorknewstimes.com, and the lists are available at the YNT office.
Each profile includes ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of family members so if someone wants to adopt a family, they can get what they need. But those who adopt don’t have to provide everything on the list and they can certainly add whatever they want. These are just guidelines.
A number is assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.
To adopt a family, call Cheri or Tammi at the newspaper or stop at the office. They will explain the deadline, so the gifts are delivered in time for Christmas.
Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.
This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.
The YNT has again set a goal, a challenge, of $5,000 . . . and there will be updates on the level of giving. Right now, $1,750 in cash donations have been made.
To make monetary donations, funds may be left at the News-Times office, or they may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467. All checks should be made payable to Adopt A Family. Donations may also be made in a person’s memory or on behalf of an individual or group.
These funds are extremely important as they are often a last resort for people who have emergency situations . . . in March, July, October and at Christmas.
A listing of the donors (unless they want to remain anonymous) will be printed in the YNT.
