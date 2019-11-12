YORK – The Aurora Cooperative and Nebraska Extension are teaming up to provide succession and estate planning workshops tailed to address the specific issues facing farmers, ranchers and ag landowners.
One workshop series will be held in York.
This 3-part workshop series is designed to equip our owners with information and resources to plan for the successful transition of their farms and ranches to the next generation.
Speakers for this workshop will include:
• Allan Vyhnalek, Extension educator working in Farm Succession/Transfer (Workshop 1-3)
• Kara Ronnau, executive general counsel with Aurora Cooperative (Workshop 2)
• Brandon Dirkschneider, Certified Financial Planner and Certified Farm and Ranch Transition Coordinator (Workshop 3)
Workshop topics include:
• Estate planning basics
• State, federal and real property tax issues
• Farm family dynamics and communication
• Incorporating the right estate planning tools — including documents and insurance — to meet your goals
The York workshop series will be held Dec. 13, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Lunch will be provided.
Another series will be offered in Bertrand on Dec. 12, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at the Bertrand Community Center.
The programs are free, but registration is requested to ensure proper food, supplies and handouts for participants. Register by contacting Traci Menke at 402-694-7682 or online at https://bertrand_succession_workshop.eventbrite.com or https://york_succession_workshop.eventbrite.com.
