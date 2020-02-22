Farming is rewarding.
The farmer often sees the beauty of nature as the sun rises and sets through each season. Farmers have hope during their farm year. It may be from planting a crop and watching it grow through harvest or seeing a baby calf being born and watching it grow to market weight. Working as a family farming team is worthwhile to many farmers, teaching the next generation and carrying on traditions.
Farming can also be a stressful and demanding job. There are low product prices, the highs and lows of international trade, recent damages from storms and floods, and high costs of land, equipment, and other items needed to run farms.
Stress can be a good thing, helping to create action. Too much stress can harm to our health. It can affect choices, safety, and relationships. It causes people to feel angry, lonely, or worried, or forget things. It also can cause a lack of sleep, low self-esteem, overeating, or use of alcohol or drugs.
You may feel like you need help, but don’t know where to turn. Nebraska has a lot of good places to find help:
• The Rural Response Hotline (800) 464-0258. This service can help you find no-cost visits for mental health services.
• Farm Mediation (402) 471-4876 is a service to help you with farm loans or other legal matters.
• The Nebraska Resource and Referral System (NRRS) can be found at https://nrrs.ne.gov/. This is a website that was made with input from Nebraska families as well as service providers. Here you can find phone and email contacts and websites to help you connect to a lot of different helpful resources.
• Four Corners Health Department Resource Directory can be found at https://resourcedirectory.fourcorners.ne.gov/. We keep list of resources in and around our four-county area. It is grouped by category to help with quick searches.
If you need help finding services or resources contact Four Corners Health Department at (800) 337-3573 or (402) 362-2621, by email info@fourcorners.ne.gov, or our website www.fourcorners.ne.gov. More information can also be found in this article from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Extension Offices https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/rural-stress.
