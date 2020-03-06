YORK — Any given athletic season, chances are there is a student who can’t afford the often expensive sports equipment was necessary.
Members of the York Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) are seeking to ease that burden, and make participating in sports more accessible to students by organizing a sports equipment drive.
“We don’t want a kid not to go out for a sport just because they don’t have the proper gear, clothing, or equipment,” said Molly Maronde, FCA sponsor and York Elementary School first grade teacher. “Through this ministry, we can provide athletes of all ages with what they need to help play their sport.”
The equipment drive, initiated by York Public School students Laurie Stuckey, Kassidy Stuckey, and Emory Conrad, consisted of drop off points at all YPS campuses for items like bats, gloves, cleats, practice clothes, and bags. About 100 items have been collected, Maronde said, but most of the donations are for older student-athletes. “We would love to get some equipment and gear for younger athletes,” she said. “People have so much gently used sports gear just collecting dust in their closets, attics and garages.
The group plans to distribute the sports gear at their YPS Back to School Night booth, which will be set up for individuals to take as necessary. They will also work with YPS coaches. “We’ll also contact youth, middle school, and high school coaches during different sport seasons asking if they have an athlete who needs some gear,” Maronde said. “We want to put those items into good use.”
The group is still taking monetary donations at YES and Arbor Drive church. Interested donors can contact Maronde or Laurie Stuckey for more information.
