YORK — Social distancing has spurred innovation for the York FFA Plant Sale.
Restrictions on gatherings led the group to offer their greenhouse goods online. York FFA advisors Rachelle Staehr and Jason Hirschfeld have managed much of the physical elements. “The kids can’t come in and help, but some of them have been getting experiences with other things,” Staehr said.
Students usually prepare the greenhouse full of plants and handle other specifics, but between school being closed and social distancing considerations, the majority of things couldn’t be done by students. Around the same time school ended because of the coronavirus the plants were delivered. Most of the work has fallen on Staehr and Hirschfeld, with volunteers pitching in a bit, too.
“We’ve had a lot of help from teachers planting the plugs, so that was awesome,” Staehr said. “The kids have always done a ton – it really makes me grateful for all the kids do.”
Having a twist on the annual plant sale has offered different types of lessons for students. Social media has been an avenue to promote products. Students also still get involved by calling customers prior to delivery, making sure buyers are ready for their purchase. “The kids make sure the customers know they’re coming,” Staehr said. “We’ve had a lot of orders.” The plant sale will be running until the greenhouse is emptied. “I’d love to be wrapped up by the end of May,” Staehr said.
Individual plant packs – both annuals and perennials – are available as well as custom container collection options. “We also have hanging baskets and other great pre-planted containers available for Mother’s Day gifts,” Staehr said. Staehr and Hirschfeld can deliver the plants, or curbside pickup at the York High School campus greenhouse is available. The money raised is funneled back into York FFA’s greenhouse endeavors. “We’ don’t make a whole lot,” Staehr said. “This is really an experience to learn how to run a greenhouse.”
While there is a different student experience this year, FFA greenhouse is still practically bursting at the seams with flowers, grasses and other much-anticipated signs of warmer weather.
York FFA Plant Sale products and shopping are available on www.york-ffa-greenhouse.myshopify.com York FFA can be found on social media as well, on Facebook and Twitter as @YorkFFAChapter, or Instagram @yorkffa
