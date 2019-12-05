YORK -- Believing in a faith born not of words but of deeds, more than 200 high school FFA members participated in York College’s fifth annual Cultivate event Nov. 21.
Fourteen chapters from across the state gathered to compete in such events as ag demonstration, Creed speaking, parliamentary procedure and employment skills. These and other competitive events are designed to develop college and career readiness skills.
In the early half of the day, students were able to participate in a practice round receiving feedback from college students and YC faculty and staff. The second half of the day featured the round of competitions, with judges from the ag industry. This year brought on higher stakes as first-place recipients were awarded $3,000 PBL scholarships by the York College Levitt School of Business.
Gunner Bailey, a freshman from Central City, said he felt assured about his first event. “It gives you the scenario like it will be at districts or state because there are multiple judges, instead of one person,” he said, “and it gives us the opportunity to practice and see how things are going to work.”
From freshmen to seniors, the students benefit from the Cultivate event no matter their experience level. Taylor Steager, a senior from Shelby-Rising City, has participated in Cultivate for the last four years and is pleased with the opportunity to get feedback before district competitions. “I’m thankful to get a practice run in before district starts,” she stated. “Even though this isn’t my first year in parli pro (parliamentary procedure), I learned a lot of new things.” Taylor is a member of the chapter’s team and holds the office of sentinel.
Dana Hall, McCool Junction FFA advisor, brought 10 students to the event. “The feedback round is really great for students who receive some real-time feedback instead of having to wait for results,” she said. “They can ask questions and it helps us prepare and practice for districts in January and get some of the nerves out. I appreciate everyone that helps put it on; it’s a good event!”
Elizabeth Karnopp, a West Point senior and vice president of her chapter, placed second in Senior Public Speaking. “I felt like it was really great practice being able to present in front of a crowd, especially this close to district competitions,” she said. “I appreciate the good tips.”
The Central City advisor, Breann Zimmer, brought students for the first time. “I’ve heard amazing things from the students,” she explained. “They received very meaningful feedback. I was looking for one other event for us to go to before districts. I can tell them what I think they should do but when it’s validated by someone else, it means so much more to them.”
“This was our largest event ever, and it was great to see so many FFA members preparing for their district competition,” said event coordinator Dr. Stacie Turnbull, director of the agribusiness program at York College. “It’s also a great opportunity for our York College students to gain evaluation experience and for both the high school and college students to interact with those from the industry. I am grateful for the many individuals who volunteered their time to make this happen, and we’re now looking forward to our sixth year!”
Results from 2019 Cultivate: FFA LDE
Employment Skills: 1. Anthonie Gomez, York; 2. Regan Alfs, Shickley; 3. Brock Swartzendrube, Shickley
Ag Demo: 1. Blair (Alli Nielsen, Carley Damme, McKenna Schlueter); 2. Sutton (Cory Carlson, Joe Hinrichs, Gracie Nuss, Hayden Switzer); 3. Cross County (Jayden Fellows, Trevor Bolton, Leighton Nuttelman, Tobey Walle)
Ag Literacy: 1. Jessie Mills, Elba; 2. Rosalie Tvrdy, Raymond Central; 3. Owen Schelkopf, Sutton
Natural Resources Speaking: 1. Elyzabeth Winter, Sutton; 2. Evelyn Wooldrik, West Point; 3. Aspen Lund, West Point
Cooperative Speaking: 1. Sabrina Ellenwood, McCool Junction; 2. Emmie Dvorak, West Point; 3. Evie Schlickbernd, West Point
Senior Prepared Public Speaking: 1. Lindsey Stuckey, York; 2. Elizabeth Karnopp, West Point; 3. Tori Perry, Shelby-Rising City
Discovery Speaking: 1. Sarah Lange, Raymond Central; 2.Carson Mau, Sutton; 3.Maycee Radke, Elba
Conduct of Chapter Meetings: 1. Waverly; 2. Raymond Central #1; 3. Blair
Creed Speaking: 1. Wyatt Ehlers, Chambers; 2. Heather Lange, Raymond Central;
3. Breelyn Willmont, Blair
Extemporaneous Speaking: 1. Paige Rolf, West Point; 2. Bailey Robinson, York; 3. Josh Saathoff, York
Senior Parliamentary Procedure: 1. Raymond Central; 2. Blair; 3. Central City
