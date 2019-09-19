YORK – Staff members of the Four Corners Health Department, the Center for Disease Control and the state health department, along with local volunteers, city officials and realtors, have been going door to door in the southwest area of the city of York – spreading information and asking for residents’ help in combating a mosquito never before seen in Nebraska.
Somehow, the invasive tropical mosquito Aedes Aegypti arrived in York and Four Corners officials say all indications are that the mosquito is multiplying and “building a population” in that area of the city.
As explained by Suzanne Phinney, a public health registered nurse who works in disease surveillance for Four Corners, their department routinely traps mosquitoes throughout the warm months to monitor the mosquitoes that can carry West Nile disease.
Traps are set in a variety of places in the city and those mosquitoes are sent to the state health department for sorting and testing.
When Four Corners officials received a call from the Center for Disease Control in late August – they were shocked, to say the least.
So were the entomologists who found the rare mosquito among those caught in southwest York.
“I never saw anything like this coming,” said Laura McDougall, Four Corners director.
“This is definitely something new,” Phinney added.
They were informed that this mosquito, never before seen in Nebraska, was not only in York but there was a significant number.
This type of mosquito can spread dangerous infectious disease, including the Zika Virus, Yellow Fever, the Dengue Virus, a disease called Chikungunya and others.
Both Phinney and McDougall stress that while this mosquito can carry these types of diseases, that doesn’t mean the mosquitoes living in York are carrying those diseases. In order for the York mosquitoes to transfer these diseases, they have to contract the disease themselves first – from another carrier which would have to be a human or a primate that already has that disease.
Nonetheless, the need to get rid of this rare strain of mosquito in the York area is imperative.
More traps were set in the southwest area of York. What did they find?
“We caught more than anyone had hoped,” Phinney responded. “We caught enough to say there is a significant population here. It is pretty certain we have active breeding here.”
McDougall said the Four Corners Department is working the state health department which has enlisted many personnel including those from the CDC.
“The CDC’s has recommended aggressive action and to do it quickly,” McDougall said.
Taking action is exactly what’s been happening – as the door to door effort was to spread information and ask residents to do their part in the mosquito fight.
“We still have a chance to get rid of it, if everyone helps,” McDougall said. “This mosquito grows in water that is sitting in containers or objects – not pools or floodwater areas. This mosquito concentrates in areas where there are people, not out in fields or pastures, because their main food source is humans and primates. So we are asking residents to get rid of all containers where water can collect and they can lay eggs.”
They have spoken with all the residents in the identified area of the city – but they are also asking all other residents in the city to take the same precautions so the Aedes Aegypti population doesn’t spread.
Yes, the southwest portion of the city has been identified – but McDougal and Phinney said they aren’t yet able to provide a specific boundary in which it is living. They said this type of mosquito can’t fly very far – in its lifetime it will only move in about a 500-foot radius.
But for everyone to participate just makes smart sense.
Everyone is asked to do several things:
• Look around your property and at the area surrounding your property weekly.
• Dump anything containing standing water. This can include animal drinking containers, discarded containers, trash cans, painting trays, toys, water storage containers, buckets, jars, ornamental plan containers, plastic swimming pools, buckets with aquatic plants, broken or unsealed septic tanks. Even tree holes where water can collect should be emptied. They also pointed out that this mosquito will lay eggs in a container holding water as small as a bottle cap.
• Remove anything unwanted or unneeded that can collect water.
• Place “mosquito dunks” in anything that is collecting water that cannot be removed. Four Corners passed out “mosquito dunks” to the homes they visited in the targeted area.
“Many people were very grateful for our visits and for the information,” McDougall said. “When we returned the next day to continue canvassing, we noticed efforts were already taken at not only the residences we visited but others we hadn’t been to yet, because they obviously had been talking with their neighbors and already took the precautions.”
“This is prevention work,” Phinney said. “This effort is to prevent the spread of this mosquito and ultimately to prevent the ability of them to bring the threat of dangerous disease to this area.”
Besides the efforts with residents, they have also placed many traps in the southeast portion of the city to continue monitoring their presence and their egg-laying.
“This is an ongoing effort,” Phinney said. “We will be doing this trapping until our first hard freeze and then again next spring. We hope to get rid of it over the winter, but the experts just don’t know how well it will winter here. We hope Mother Nature takes care of it.”
The kicker is that this type of mosquito is amazingly resilient – eggs can dry up and be dormant for up to three years. Just by the addition of water, they can “come to life,” so to speak, and more mosquitos will be present.
“We will just have to wait and see how they do over the winter,” McDougall said. “No one knows just yet.”
The key to helping their demise, they stressed again, is to start preventing their spread now “and getting the population knocked down.”
The question, obviously, is how this mosquito got here in the first place.
“We never really will ever know for sure,” McDougall said. “It had to come in with non-native items, like maybe tropical flowers or maybe on a box that was delivered to a house. We have asked people if they bought tropical plants or maybe drove a vehicle down south on which it could have come back. This isn’t to place blame in any way, it’s just an effort to try to figure out how it got here, how just living normal life somehow brought it here. We won’t figure that out, I don’t think, but we can concentrate on how to stop it from spreading.”
Can the mosquito be stopped through the use of pesticides? That remains to be seen. The eggs that are found in traps will be collected and the CDC will run tests regarding their pesticide resistance.
“But our big bang for the buck, right now, is in having everyone dump out all vessels, get rid of all vessels, that can collect water. This will also help us get rid of all other kinds of mosquitoes. Dump, drain, turn it over, throw it away, do whatever you have to do,” McDougall said.
And, as one would do to prevent being bitten by any type of mosquito, take preventive measures such as applying mosquito repellent that contains DEET, and wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks when outdoors. They also point out that while mosquitoes typical to this area bite at the times of dusk and dawn – this new, rare mosquito likes to be active and bite during the day. So if someone is outside, in the city of York, during most times of the day or night, they should take precautions to avoid being bitten.
“This is an ongoing effort,” McDougall said with Phinney agreeing. “We all need to do whatever we can now – and see where we are in the spring. We have visited about 200 residences in the southwest area and we want to get the information out to everyone else as well. We want to thank all the volunteers for their help in the door to door effort. Time will tell how effective the campaign has been. We really want to see the population of this mosquito decrease before winter.”
