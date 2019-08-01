GENEVA – Fillmore Central will open for classes on Wednesday, Aug. 14 – but there will be plenty happening prior to that, in order to get the kids ready to head back to the classroom.
The school will hold its annual Middle School Pool Bash at the municipal pool in Fairmont on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3-4:30 p.m. This event is held each year to help the kids rekindle friendships and make new ones. And it is to celebrate yet another great summer. And following the pool bash, middle school kids will get to attend a school open house from 4:30-6 p.m., in Fairmont.
The elementary kids will be able to attend an open house at their school on Monday, Aug. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Ninth graders and new students to the Fillmore Central District will have a laptop check-out on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.
And the entire district will go back to the classrooms on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
During the summer break, the Fillmore Central High School gym floor was sanded, repainted and refinished.
Also during the summer break, painting was done in the classrooms, the carpets were all cleaned, light fixtures were replaced, and other maintenance work took place.
And this year brings an exciting aspect as far as student numbers – initially, it looked like there were going to be 40 Kindergarteners in the school district, but the number then grew to a high of potentially in the 50s. This growth seen in the youngest group of students prompted for the creation of a third section of Kindergarten.