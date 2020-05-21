GENEVA – The Fillmore County Agricultural Society has announced that the entertainment activities scheduled for the 2020 Fillmore County Fair have been cancelled for this year.
Ag Society members released the following statement on Thursday:
“With heavy hearts, after discussion within our group and discussion with community members, along with federal, state, and surrounding area officials, the Fillmore County Agricultural Society regretfully reports that the entertainment activities scheduled for the 2020 Fillmore County Fair, will be postponed until 2021. With the COVID-19 virus still very prevalent throughout the State of Nebraska, and few guidelines to offer guidance to protect not only our own county communities, but the well being of people of all ages who would be potential visitors to this great annual event, the board feels an inadequacy to provide safety and protection for all who would attend.
“The Fillmore County Fair’s annual goal has been to present a fair that would attract people of all ages and abilities. Sadly, there is no protection we could offer that would create a dome of protection over all of those who might attend or be among the many that volunteer at this great event. Keeping our communities safe and moving forward to returns to school, jobs, and life going forward, must be all of our first priorities.
“The 4-H and FFA county and state components are yet to be configured and should be known throughout the State by June 1. The Ag Society will do as needed to assist and protect these children as they compete in whatever direction the state advises.
“Our goal going forward is to plan for a fantastic fair in 2021 with even more offerings. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in 2021. While saddened, we feel much more secure knowing the public will have some protection from this virus, by our decision. We ask for your understanding, and we pray that in doing this, all people may be protected in as much as possible from this potentially deadly virus.”
