GENEVA — Fillmore County Hospital (FCH) is excited to offer Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams, developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health.
Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, and also decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing. It’s SmartCurve system is clinically proven to deliver a more comfortable mammogram without increasing dose.
Acquiring this new technology at FCH was made possible by donations from the FCH Foundation Community Drive. A total of $132,000 was received in donations. A special thanks to those who gave and contributed to this advancement.
In conventional 2D Mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius exam includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect.
A Genius exam includes both 2D images and tomosynthesis scans. During the tomosynthesis-DIMENSIONAL portion of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. A Genius exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam.
Our Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam is revolutionizing how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone. Researchers have found that:
• The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%.3
• Only the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.1-2
• The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam reduces callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.2,4
Fillmore County Hospital is committed to the fight against breast cancer. In offering the Genius exam, FCH provides a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening. If you would like to schedule a Genius 3D Mammography™ exam, or have questions about this important breast health procedure, please contact FCH Radiology at (402) 759-3252.