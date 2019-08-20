YORK – The first water study/master plan development since 2003 has been completed for the City of York.
The findings were presented to the city council this week and made public for the first time since Olsson Associates were contracted to do the study and formulate the plan, this year.
Craig Reinsch from Olsson presented the findings.
He said his company completed a historical population projection, as well as water use review. He said they looked 30 years-plus into the future and the population of York is estimated to be 9,232 by the year 2050.
He said the average quantity of water distributed by the city is approximately 1.3 million gallons a day and peak daily demands are 3.44 million.
The company recognized that the city has a total of 14 wells – half of which are in the wellfield and the remainder are located throughout the city.
“The city can meet its current and projected future water use using only the wellfield firm pumping capacity,” Reinsch said, adding that no additional water supply wells are being recommended at this time, as the current wells are sufficient to supply all the water necessary to meet needs.
He said the city has 1.75 million gallons of water storage between the two existing elevated water towers, “which is sufficient based on the usage today. The current and future usage, plus fire demands of the community, are sufficiently met using the firm well capacity on standby power plus the available elevated storage, and projected demands through 2050.”
“And we did water quality samples – I am pleased to report quality is good and no treatment is required at this time,” Reinsch said.
The report says that “concentrations of manganese were higher than the EPA secondary limits. Other constitutes of concerns were total organic carbon (TOC) and ammonia. TOC was present primarily in the wellfield wells. Manganese and ammonia were present in all the wells. TOC and ammonia may interfere with the formation of filterable precipitate in the iron and manganese removal process. Ammonia can also interfere with disinfection residuals, should full-time disinfection be implemented.
“The city’s primary water quality concern is hydrogen sulfide,” the study says. “Hydrogen sulfide odors are anecdotally detected at the wells and occasionally in the distribution system. To reduce the impact of odor, the wells are operated at a reduced flow rate. Treatment options were considered to address hydrogen sulfide as a replacement for the semi-annual well treatments. The concentrations were below detectable limits at the wellfield wells in the sampling and analysis performed as part of this study. Additional sampling is needed to better define concentrations of hydrogen sulfide and before recommending potential treatment options.”
The water distribution system for the city, Reinsch said, “appears to be in good working order. The city maintains nearly 80 miles of 4 to 18-inch water mains. Of primary concern are water mains less than four inches in diameter, as water mains that provide fire protection should be a minimum of six inches.”
He said the existing water system pressures were analyzed, and “lower pressures are present in the northern portion of town – north of East 14th Street, or the railroad tracks. To provide higher pressures in this area, a booster pumping station, additional storage and a secondary pressure zone are needed.”
Reinsch said further that while the city’s pressure is within recommended parameters, in that area north of the railroad tracks, “if you would like to grow in the industrial arena, it might be an area to do more work. This is an as-needed area – if it is further developed, it will need to be reviewed, we are not recommending any action at this time.”
As far as recommended improvements to the system – Reinsch said half the city’s wells have back-up generators and maybe adding more in the future could be a consideration. Adding three generators to well field wells would have an estimated cost of $230,000.
Maybe a new water tower will be needed in the future – depending on growth, of course. If that would be the case, to accommodate industrial growth on the northern side of the city, it would likely cost $4.3 million.
If sections of water mains are replaced, over the course of 20 years or so, in phases, the total cost could be $1.2 million.
“We are looking for feedback,” Reinsch said, regarding the ongoing planning process.
“Do you see any water treatment needed in the foreseeable future?” asked Mayor Barry Redfern, as talk of someday needing a water treatment plant has been a conversation piece for many years.
“No, I do not,” Reinsch said. “It is hard to know exactly, right now; data needs to continue to be gathered. But I haven’t found anything to indicate anything so far.”
Olsson Associates will now finalize the report.