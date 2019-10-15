YORK – A study regarding the future of the landfill has been conducted and the findings of that study will be presented to the city council this week.
The options study conducted by HDR Engineering was authorized by the council last May.
The $40,000 cost of the study had already been built into the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.
As explained in May by then-public works director Mitch Doht, the study will help answer questions about the cost opening a new cell in the future and financial feasibility.
“This will help provide estimate costs to build a new area of the landfill,” Doht said, noting that the current cell has 6-7 years left in its life and if the city moves forward with future cells those would extend the life of the landfill in general by many decades.
“This is an important study, to help us answer questions about the costs of moving forward with new cells and the future of the landfill,” Doht said.
Financially, it should be noted that when it comes to financing the closure of old cells, there are already balances held by the city for that reason only – which cannot be used for any other purpose in the interim.
Last spring, the council also authorized ongoing groundwater monitoring at the site of the landfill, which is required twice a year.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda will be a presentation regarding a survey that was conducted regarding the future of the city auditorium, along with a presentation about the scope of work that has to be done at that facility, its costs and timelines.
The departmental monthly reports will be presented, as well as a city administrator’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.