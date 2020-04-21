YORK – It is with deep sadness that Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) is announcing the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related death of a Seward County resident, a woman in her 50’s with underlying health conditions.
She was transported to the hospital by rescue squad, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“We share our condolences with the family of this individual,” said Laura McDougall, Four Corners director. “It is a grim reality that there will be deaths from COVID-19 in our Four Corners’ counties, and this reveals the potential seriousness of the disease. The measures we are taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus are crucial. As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing.”
Three more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Four Corners Health Department.
A man in his 40s in Seward County has tested positive. He is self-isolating at home and his contacts are quarantining.
In York County, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 40s have been tested and diagnosed with COVID-19, she says. They are both also isolating at home. Four Corners is tracing contacts and notifying those identified to self-quarantine.
“Lastly, Four Corners has identified that people who visited the Ace Rent-To-Own in the city of York on Monday, April 13, during regular store hours, have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. The Ace-Rent-To-Own, located at 700 S. Lincoln Ave. in York, had previously implemented extra infection control precautions within the store, so this is considered a low-risk exposure situation. However, for those visiting the store that day, Four Corners advises those people to monitor themselves for fever, cough and shortness of breath through Tuesday, April 28, and diligently practice social distancing. If symptoms develop, please isolate immediately and contact your medical provider.”
The latest cases bring the Four Corners District total to 17. York County’s total is now eight, Polk County’s is five, Seward County’s is three (one death) and Butler County has one.
The others testing positive since this situation began in the Four Corners District have been described as follows (listed as most recent-back):
• One case in Polk County, a man in his 50s, who is currently self-isolating at home.
• One case in Butler County, a man in his 20s, who is also self-isolating at home.
• One case in Polk County, a man in his 20s who is self-isolating at home. Health authorities say contacts have been identified and they are self-quarantining.
• One case in York County, a man in his 30s who is self-isolating and contacts are in quarantine.
• One case in Polk County, a man in his 20s.
• One case in York County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating at home. Contacts have been identified and they are self-isolating at home.
• One case in Polk County, a woman in her 20s, who is a close contact of a previous COVID-19 case and has been in self-quarantine.
• One case in Polk County, a man in his 30s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining at home. This case was identified as community spread.
• One case in York County, a man in his 60s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining. This case was identified as community spread.
• One case in York County, a man in his 40s, with this case being identified as community spread.
• One case in Polk County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating in her home. This case has been identified as community spread.
• One case in Seward County, a man in his 60s, who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus. He has been isolating at home since becoming ill. This case was confirmed on April 4.
• One case in York County, related to a case investigation outside the district. This case was confirmed on April 3.
• One case in York County, a man whose case was identified as travel-related. This case was confirmed on March 30 and was the first confirmed case in York County.
